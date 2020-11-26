Select Page

Osoyoos Museum nearing goal

Posted by | Nov 26, 2020 | , | 0

Osoyoos Museum nearing goal
Cory Hilditch, general manager of Osoyoos Home Building Centre, presented a donation of $1,000 to museum secretary and treasurer Martha Collins. (Photo by Bill Atwood)

Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

The Osoyoos Museum Society is getting closer to its goal of raising $750,000 for renovations at its new location. 

In the last three months the society has received a total of  $53,285 in donations and pledges. They have also received $12,500 in cheques post dated for January 2021.

“The Osoyoos community has been very generous contributing to the goal of completing the museum building and creating the exhibits for the opening next year. We have had a tremendous response in the last three months,” said treasurer Martha Collins.

“We are grateful for this wonderful support from families, businesses and individuals during these decidedly trying times. We have had to cancel our Beer and Burger museum fundraiser this month and are looking at creative ways to raise funds safely,” Collins said.

Related Posts

Rcmp School Liaison Project Aims For Trust Between Students & Police

Rcmp School Liaison Project Aims For Trust Between Students & Police

February 22, 2007

Benefit hockey game set for this evening at Oliver Arena

Benefit hockey game set for this evening at Oliver Arena

March 20, 2015

Healthcare petition details concerns over lack of services in Osoyoos and Oliver

Healthcare petition details concerns over lack of services in Osoyoos and Oliver

April 5, 2017

Town will erect signage and look at installing turnaround on town land on Spartan Drive during 2014 budget talks

Town will erect signage and look at installing turnaround on town land on Spartan Drive during 2014 budget talks

January 23, 2014

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest