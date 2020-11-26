Osoyoos Museum nearing goal

Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

The Osoyoos Museum Society is getting closer to its goal of raising $750,000 for renovations at its new location.

In the last three months the society has received a total of $53,285 in donations and pledges. They have also received $12,500 in cheques post dated for January 2021.

“The Osoyoos community has been very generous contributing to the goal of completing the museum building and creating the exhibits for the opening next year. We have had a tremendous response in the last three months,” said treasurer Martha Collins.

“We are grateful for this wonderful support from families, businesses and individuals during these decidedly trying times. We have had to cancel our Beer and Burger museum fundraiser this month and are looking at creative ways to raise funds safely,” Collins said.