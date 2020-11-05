Oliver Legion struggles with November 11

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Unprecedented times call for big changes to this year’s Remembrance Day event in Oliver.

There will be no public ceremony, no service at the community centre, no parade, no flyover, no luncheon, no traditional wreath laying and no movie matinee for children.

So, what’s left? Not much, thanks to COVID-19.

For Sandy Askewe-Power from the Oliver Legion, organizing this year’s event (or non-event) has been extremely challenging.

“It’s terrifying this year. We are all putting our hearts and soul into it and doing the best we can,” she said.

The poppy chair explained the Legion is only having a small, cordoned-off ceremony at the cenotaph on November 11 involving mask-wearing executive members and local dignitaries. For example, Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen will lay a wreath, along with Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie. There will also be a representative from the RCMP, fire department and BC Corrections, Askewe-Power said.

She noted they are trying to keep the group number to approximately 43 individuals to exceed provincial health orders.

As a result, members of the public cannot take part in the wreath laying; that will be conducted by a team of Legion members.

“That’s the hardest part for people, not being able to pick up their wreath (and place it at the cenotaph). But safety comes first.”

Askewe-Power said the other hard decision was cancelling the parade.

“Some people are choked there is no parade (this year). No cadets, no Scouts, no Beavers . . . no kids.”

She said normally there are 400 people attending this event (elbow-to-elbow).

“When you watch the parade it gives you goosebumps, there are people as far as you can see.”

Askewe-Power said they can’t stop the public from viewing the small ceremony from across the street. But she urged people to practise social distancing by keeping two metres apart from each other. People are welcome to visit the cenotaph after the event.

She pointed out the ceremony will be live-streamed on the Legion’s website and Facebook page.

The Oliver and District Heritage Society Museum and Archives has set up a virtual “Tree of Remembrance” on its website where people can attach their memories to a poppy. Visit the site at www.oliverheritage.ca/remembrance-day. It went live on Monday, Nov. 2.