Okanagan clinical trial seeking Alzheimer’s patients

A clinical trial is seeking Alzheimer’s patients in the Okanagan to research a new medication to treat the disease.

Okanagan Clinical Trials in Kelowna is working on an Alzheimer’s disease clinical research study called “Green Memory.” The Green Memory study will look at whether a naturally derived investigational medication may improve brain function and slow the development of Alzheimer’s disease by rebalancing certain bacteria in the gut.

The investigational medication has been approved for use treating Alzheimer’s disease outside the U.S., and the Green Memory study is now being tested in the U.S.

Scientists from Okanagan Clinical Trials are encouraging community members diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease to volunteer for the study.

“The Green Memory study is a first-of-its kind opportunity to explore an innovative treatment mechanism for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, the primary investigator at Okanagan Clinical Trials. “We are targeting the gut to treat the brain.”

Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for volunteers who meet the following qualifications:

• Are between the ages of 50 and 85.

• Have been diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

• Have a study partner who knows you well, is with you three or more days a week, and can come to all study-related visits.

To complete the Green Memory study, research clinics across the country need more than 2,000 volunteers. There are 65,000 people in British Columbia living with Alzheimer’s disease, but 90 per cent of Alzheimer’s disease clinical studies are delayed by slow recruitment.

“For Green Memory, we are looking for a wide range of volunteers,” Okorie said. “To determine if this treatment works for everyone, we need a diverse group of participants.”

African Americans are about twice as likely as whites to develop Alzheimer’s disease, and Hispanics are about one and one-half times as likely. However, these high-risk populations are underrepresented in clinical studies, according to Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Approximately 80 research clinics across North America are working on the Green Memory study. Over half of these clinics are a part of GAP-Net, the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP) network of nearly 80 clinical research sites in North America which benefit from sharing knowledge and experience in order to effectively and efficiently work toward research progress in neurodegenerative conditions.

“Researchers have been working for decades to find a therapy or cure for people living with Alzheimer’s,” said GAP President John Dwyer. “The Green Memory study represents a novel and promising approach to treating mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease.”

The Green Memory study involves seven visits to Okanagan Clinical Trials over a year of treatment, and four additional visits conducted over the phone. During the treatment period, 50 per cent of participants will receive the investigational medication while 50 per cent of participants will receive a placebo (an inactive medication). Every participant may be eligible to receive the investigational medication for 26 weeks after completion of their initial year of study participation. There is no cost to participate.