Investigators sift through fire to determine cause

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver’s fire chief and an investigator are trying to determine what caused yesterday’s fire at Saran Fruit Market north of Osoyoos.

Media Relations Officer Rob Graham said Chief Bob Graham will likely have a closer look today to see if he can uncover a point of origin, leading to a cause.

Tuesday’s fire caused significant damage to the building, but nobody was injured, according to RCMP.

“Thankfully there were no injuries at all. There was nobody in the building at the time of the fire,” said Cpl. Brian Evans.