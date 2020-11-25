Select Page

Investigators sift through fire to determine cause

Posted by | Nov 25, 2020 | , | 0

Investigators sift through fire to determine cause
The investigation continues into the cause of yesterday's fire at Saran Fruit Market north of Osoyoos. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver’s fire chief and an investigator are trying to determine what caused yesterday’s fire at Saran Fruit Market north of Osoyoos.

Media Relations Officer Rob Graham said Chief Bob Graham will likely have a closer look today to see if he can uncover a point of origin, leading to a cause.

Tuesday’s fire caused significant damage to the building, but nobody was injured, according to RCMP.

“Thankfully there were no injuries at all. There was nobody in the building at the time of the fire,” said Cpl. Brian Evans.

 

 

Related Posts

DISTRICT PONDERS COST-CUTTING OPTIONS

DISTRICT PONDERS COST-CUTTING OPTIONS

April 28, 2010

Wetlands project getting built ‘six years too late’

Wetlands project getting built ‘six years too late’

July 12, 2019

Schools to reopen on voluntary basis in B.C. June 1

Schools to reopen on voluntary basis in B.C. June 1

May 15, 2020

FIRE BAN FOR MUCH OF THE OKANAGAN, INCLUDING OSOYOOS, NOW IN EFFECT

FIRE BAN FOR MUCH OF THE OKANAGAN, INCLUDING OSOYOOS, NOW IN EFFECT

August 16, 2012

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest