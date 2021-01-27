Investigation to be conducted on house fire

Times-Chronicle Staff

Tuesday’s chimney fire and subsequent structure fire on Road 20 will be the topic of an investigation.

“Once that has been done, a more comprehensive report may be made,” said Rob Graham, media relations officer for the Oliver Fire Department.

Graham said firefighters were called to the home before noon to deal with a chimney fire.

Members used a dry chemical powder and a water extinguisher to put out this fire.

A couple of hours later, members were called back to the scene for a structure fire that caused major damage (smoke and water) to the home. Nobody was reported injured during the incident.

“An exact cause is unknown at this time. Again, we did previously attend a chimney fire which had been extinguished,” Graham said.

He noted the challenge with this fire is the home had various add-ons and a newer roof with trusses built on top of the old roof.

“This made it very challenging to locate any origin of fire or where access could be made.”

Graham said heavy smoke could be seen for a few hours as fire crews tried to locate all of the hot spots.

“Crews worked very hard to extinguish any fire, and additional resources were called from Osoyoos for coverage.”

Graham said they were called out to another chimney fire on Island Road while they were battling the Road 20 fire.

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department was also utilized for mutual aid.

Graham said an investigation will need to be conducted to determine what happened between the Road 20 chimney fire and the structure fire.