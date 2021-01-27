Select Page

Investigation to be conducted on house fire

Posted by | Jan 27, 2021 | , | 0

Investigation to be conducted on house fire
Tuesday's house fire on Road 20 will be the subject of a detailed investigation. (Lyonel Doherty photo)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Tuesday’s chimney fire and subsequent structure fire on Road 20 will be the topic of an investigation.

“Once that has been done, a more comprehensive report may be made,” said Rob Graham, media relations officer for the Oliver Fire Department.

Graham said firefighters were called to the home before noon to deal with a chimney fire.

Members used a dry chemical powder and a water extinguisher to put out this fire.

A couple of hours later, members were called back to the scene for a structure fire that caused major damage (smoke and water) to the home. Nobody was reported injured during the incident.

“An exact cause is unknown at this time. Again, we did previously attend a chimney fire which had been extinguished,” Graham said.

He noted the challenge with this fire is the home had various add-ons and a newer roof with trusses built on top of the old roof.

“This made it very challenging to locate any origin of fire or where access could be made.”
Graham said heavy smoke could be seen for a few hours as fire crews tried to locate all of the hot spots.
“Crews worked very hard to extinguish any fire, and additional resources were called from Osoyoos for coverage.”

Graham said they were called out to another chimney fire on Island Road while they were battling the Road 20 fire.

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department was also utilized for mutual aid.

Graham said an investigation will need to be conducted to determine what happened between the Road 20 chimney fire and the structure fire.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Talents shine during Halloween costume parade at Oliver Elementary

Talents shine during Halloween costume parade at Oliver Elementary

October 30, 2015

Oliver Legion installs executive

Oliver Legion installs executive

December 7, 2016

National park discussions continue behind closed doors

National park discussions continue behind closed doors

March 12, 2020

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for February 21 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for February 21 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

February 23, 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

Pin It on Pinterest