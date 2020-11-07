Coyotes coach works to build on skilled roster ahead of season debut

KIJHL

Special to the Times-Chronicle

The Coyotes finished last overall in the KIJHL’s regular season standings with nine wins last year, but according to head coach Carter Rigby, the focus heading into the 2020-21 season is the on-ice play.

Rigby felt that with the skill level, last year’s team didn’t have what it takes to be competitive at the junior level. They have four returning players.

“It’s nice that I can bring guys in that I want in the program,” Rigby said.

Some key deals Rigby made to strengthen his roster included Josh Bourchier from the Summerland Steam. He also picked up Tyson Soobotin from the Castlegar Rebels. He also picked up Jordan Berschiminsky, a 20-year-old goalie.

“I predict him to be right up there with Curt Doyle in competitiveness,” Rigby said.

The Coyotes held their main camp last weekend, starting later than other teams. That gave them more time to find billet homes, which was an issue for the club coming into a season hit hard by public health regulations. They will use the next two weeks to get into game shape and learn the systems.

“The nice thing is we haven’t been around for two months just practicing our skills work. We are thrown into the fire right away,” Rigby said. “We can ramp up our game play and get everyone going right off the bat. You are not screwing around with too many numbers. This is our group we are going to have. We are bringing in more guys next week. I’m really happy with that.”

Incoming rookies: Crae Dawson and Levi Carter, both played for the South Zone in the midget level.

Dawson is from Osoyoos and Carter is from just outside Keremeos.

“It’s nice to bring in kids like that that are familiar with the program. They are two very highly skilled players. Defensively responsible. I put them with any rookies in the league. Those two kids work their bag off. They are working to push the older guys

Defenceman Logan Cunningham, 16, selected in the WHL bantam draft in the third round by Spokane, has already played a WHL game and could compete with the best in the league according to Rigby.

“He’s playing with a 20 year old that I brought in from junior A. He carries himself like a young man. He’s very humble. I expect him to do great things at our level.”

Rigby comments on returning players

Ryan Bester: “looked very good at camp. Is a quick player, brings a lot of energy. He’s a depth guy. Has a lot of skill up front.”

Seth Kriese: “is recovering from shoulder surgery. Local kid. Fourth year in league. Can play forward and defence. When he plays defence, he can quarter back the power play and use his feet to get out of trouble. Has a lot of skill. Up front, he adds skill and depth to our forward lineup too.”

Jack Henderson: “coming back from the Merritt Centennials. It’s always nice to have guys who should be a junior A, but unfortunately things just didn’t work out, to get him back. I expect Jack to be a point per game guy.”

Ollie Morberg: “came to camp in very good shape. Very quick. He came from Kimberley last year. Had wrist surgery. He’s an energy guy with skill too. It’s nice to be able to put him with some skill guys. He creates room with his speed and his body.”