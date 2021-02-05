Lyonel Doherty Times-Chronicle

Oliver town council continues to review potential locations for a cold weather shelter in the community.

On Monday it will discuss a three-year temporary use permit application to operate a shelter in the basement of Oliver United Church at 511 Church Ave. Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre is proposing to operate the facility from November 1 to March 31.

The shelter will have a maximum of 10 beds, with one metal storage container on site.

If council approves the permit, staff recommend that a fence be installed along the eastern half of the south property line, and that an emergency access to the street be provided through the existing rock wall.

But judging from public feedback, there is a lot of opposition to this proposal, particularly the location.

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said an online questionnaire saw 64 respondents, with 31 in opposition to the permit. She noted the main concerns are limited policing, thefts, proximity to schools and property values.

“The majority of the comments from the 31 non-supporters feel that safety is the biggest concern,” Cowan said.

One Earle Crescent resident commented that there is enough homelessness in the area.

“Screaming people all night. Garbage ditched under our trees and shrubs. Police every other day. People did not want to buy houses in our area because they were afraid to.”

A resident on Kootenay Street said the shelter could drive up crime rates and drug use in the neighbourhood.

A virtual public meeting was held on Dec. 3 and many residents expressed similar concerns.

But one couple on Nettle Road north of Oliver said there are dozens of people with no shelter or living in tents, vehicles and RVs. They noted these disadvantaged people are residents of this town, so why should they not live in our neighbourhoods?

Another resident on nearby School Avenue said the town would be better off establishing rehabilitation programs for these people instead of enabling them to continue living the way they do.

Cowan said some people have suggested other locations for the shelter, such as the air cadet hangar, the old library building on Station Street, the Portuguese Club, or an empty retail space downtown.

Town staff reached out to the Elks Club, the Legion and other property owners to determine if they would be interested in housing the shelter.

Cowan said the Legion indicated they are unable to commit for a number of reasons, the main one being they have already committed to providing emergency social services space in the event of a crisis.

Cowan said the Station Street (old library) property owner is open to discuss the matter. The second floor has 2,500 square feet of open space.

“However, the property owner also indicated the only way that will work is if it can be used as a hostel the rest of the year.”

Cowan said a hostel is permitted in the Town Centre zone.

“The biggest hurdle around this proposed use would be the various building code upgrades required, especially the fire separation between the two floors.”