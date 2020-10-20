Select Page

Big burn pile extinguished

Posted by | Oct 20, 2020 | , | 0

Big burn pile extinguished
A large burn pile on Oak Avenue caused some alarm this afternoon. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Times Chronicle staff

A burn pile is one thing, but a huge burn pile is another.

That’s what Oliver firefighters discovered this afternoon when they were called to a possible structure fire near the airport. But it turned out to be a burn pile with flames higher than the roof of some houses.

Firefighters had to call for an additional truck (water tender) to extinguish a huge burn pile at 283 Oak Avenue where the landowner was burning some prunings, among other materials.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Related Posts

Kids of Steel

Kids of Steel

July 7, 2013

Avoid non-essential travel, RDOS says

Avoid non-essential travel, RDOS says

May 3, 2020

Mount Baldy ski resort assets for sale in court-approved foreclosure

Mount Baldy ski resort assets for sale in court-approved foreclosure

July 24, 2014

Students get taste of real world at workplace

Students get taste of real world at workplace

November 13, 2015

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest