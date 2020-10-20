Big burn pile extinguished

Times Chronicle staff

A burn pile is one thing, but a huge burn pile is another.

That’s what Oliver firefighters discovered this afternoon when they were called to a possible structure fire near the airport. But it turned out to be a burn pile with flames higher than the roof of some houses.

Firefighters had to call for an additional truck (water tender) to extinguish a huge burn pile at 283 Oak Avenue where the landowner was burning some prunings, among other materials.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.