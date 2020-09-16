Canadian blues man David GoGo playing two shows in Osoyoos

Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

Canadian blues musician and Six time JUNO Award nominee David GoGo, who will be performing two upcoming shows in Osoyoos, says that while he is mostly a blues artist, he is not a traditionalist.

His most recent Album, 17 Vultures, is a mix of both traditional and contemporary blues music, and includes covers of songs by non-blues artists, inducing The Beatles and Bob Dylan.

Like every Canadian musician his work is greatly affected by the pandemic. He had plans to record an album and tour with a friend in Ontario in September and October, which did not happen.

“[You start] looking at, oh well, what if we put that record out? And what if it’s successful? And we could have been nominated for a Juno and done this, or whatever this thing,” Gogo said.

“In the arts in general, timing is of the essence,” said the three-time maple blues award winner of guitarist of the year.

Gogo said that he is worried about music venues and hose that work behind the scenes in the industry and how they are navigating the changes the pandemic has brought. While he has been able to some socially distanced private shows, not everyone has that option.

“It’s pretty difficult if you’re a lighting guy or sound guy, you can’t just go into someone’s backyard and set up lighting for them. So it has hit the industry hard.”

While artists in other genres have already produced songs about the pandemic, Gogo promised himself that he would not do the same.

“The last thing I want to do is celebrate it. It just sucks. And I think in a way it’s kind of hokey. Oh, you know, ‘lockdown blues,’” Gogo said. “I think in a couple years that’ll sound pretty dated.”

Despite the pandemic, Gogo has still had great support from fans.

“I decided to have some pieces printed up when my last record come out so I went on my Facebook and asked people if they would be interested in buying some of these shirts if I got some more printed, just to try to make a couple bucks while the gigs are dried up. And the response was overwhelming,” Gogo said.

He has also tried to remain busy by starting a twice-monthly podcast and songwriting.

“I’ve got about 10 good new songs ready to go,” he said.

Gogo will be performing at the Osoyoos Elks hall on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Contact krush.earl@gmail.com to purchase tickets at $25 each. Attendees are asked to remain in clusters of four to six people.